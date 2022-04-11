Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NOM opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

