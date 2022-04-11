Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 2nd

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $26.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 551.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 147,511 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

