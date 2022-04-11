Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $189.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc stock opened at $141.82 on Friday. Herc has a 52-week low of $90.86 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herc (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.