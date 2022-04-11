Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $258.80 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $238.14 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.52.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

