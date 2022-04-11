WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $100.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.