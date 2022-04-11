Brokerages Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Price Target at $65.25

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $64.04.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,207,032. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

