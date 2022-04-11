Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys New Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $450,263,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $281.06 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.43 and a 1 year high of $546.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Compass Point cut shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

