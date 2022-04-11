Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.14 or 0.00070196 BTC on exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $407,910.74 and $29.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00034475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00104267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

