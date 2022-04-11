Dotmoovs Price Down 32.2% Over Last Week (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. Dotmoovs has a market capitalization of $12.81 million and $2.29 million worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dotmoovs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs (CRYPTO:MOOV) is a coin. It launched on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

