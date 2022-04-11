Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Global Payments by 12.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 6.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN opened at $134.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average of $139.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

