Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $125.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.