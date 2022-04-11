Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 406 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.14.

NYSE MSCI opened at $506.49 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.34 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.28 and a 200-day moving average of $572.60.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

