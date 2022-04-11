Xponance Inc. Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

