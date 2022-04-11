FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE BR opened at $160.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.53. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.