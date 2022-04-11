Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,765 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $662.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

