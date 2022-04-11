Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,656 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

HWC opened at $48.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.44. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.