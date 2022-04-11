Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,846 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,640 shares of company stock worth $629,682. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SEAS opened at $64.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.