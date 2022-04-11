Stifel Nicolaus Trims Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price to $74.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 117.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $602,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $626,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,307 shares of company stock worth $8,607,201 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

