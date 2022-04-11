Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 91.67.

RIVN opened at 38.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 33.46 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 52.53.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

