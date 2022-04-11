Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Shares of RY stock opened at $108.70 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.69.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

