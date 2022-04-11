Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.20.
Shares of RY stock opened at $108.70 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.69.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
