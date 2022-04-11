Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

NYSE IRT opened at $27.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

About Independence Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.