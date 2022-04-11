Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000.

PDC Energy stock opened at $73.23 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $133,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,275,919 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

