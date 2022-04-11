Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,397,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $127,309,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period.

COMT stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51.

