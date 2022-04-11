Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,256,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

MTSI stock opened at $51.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $857,082. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

