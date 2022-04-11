Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

ABG stock opened at $156.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.28. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

