Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 488 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Saia by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Saia by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 1,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Saia by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the last quarter.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.15.

Shares of SAIA opened at $202.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.92 and its 200 day moving average is $289.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

