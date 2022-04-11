Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,763 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $30.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.90%.

In other news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

