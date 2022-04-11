Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 495 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 112,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

In other news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,120. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $93.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.72. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $97.61.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.40 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

