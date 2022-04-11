Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 30.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 97.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $120.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.26. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

