BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

MUE stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

