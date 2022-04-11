Brokerages Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price at $138.05

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.05.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 149,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $111.57 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $94.91 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average of $118.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.