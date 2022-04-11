GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GoodRx from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $18.52 on Monday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,999,000 after acquiring an additional 639,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 742,906 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in GoodRx by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after buying an additional 102,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,047,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

