Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $105.09 on Monday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.99.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $223,943,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after acquiring an additional 570,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $58,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rapid7 by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,851,000 after acquiring an additional 244,379 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $26,930,000.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

