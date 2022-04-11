Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

CCJ opened at $30.31 on Monday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cameco by 46.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Cameco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,324,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,933,000 after purchasing an additional 361,628 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 25.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

