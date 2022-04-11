Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Overweight

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.46.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,159,000 after acquiring an additional 311,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,006,000 after acquiring an additional 805,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,021,000 after acquiring an additional 472,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,433,000 after acquiring an additional 137,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

