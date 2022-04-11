U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded by Citigroup

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

