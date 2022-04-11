BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

DSU opened at $10.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

