Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of GIPR opened at $6.90 on Monday. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 33.94 and a current ratio of 33.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

