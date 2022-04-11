Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of GIPR opened at $6.90 on Monday. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 33.94 and a current ratio of 33.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.