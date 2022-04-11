BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 29th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of DSM opened at $6.98 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $89,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

