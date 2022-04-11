Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

OXM stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

