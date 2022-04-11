Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of General Mills by 156.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Mills by 19.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after acquiring an additional 748,544 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of GIS opened at $70.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.