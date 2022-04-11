Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $61.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

