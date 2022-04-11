Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 433.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,625 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.17% of Weatherford International worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Weatherford International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Weatherford International stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International (Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

