Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 273,673 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 2,716.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,747 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,673 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Rocket Lab USA worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. VK Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $1,855,027,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $208,373,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $87,828,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 7.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of 7.51 and a 12-month high of 21.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is 8.87 and its 200 day moving average is 11.52.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

