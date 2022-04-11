Cim Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Matador Resources by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,917,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,895,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTDR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $55.56 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.