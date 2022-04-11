Cim Investment Management Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Appian in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Appian by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Appian by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Appian by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian stock opened at $54.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $149.82. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 448,850 shares of company stock worth $24,005,724 over the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.