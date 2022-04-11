Cim Investment Management Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,442,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,750,000 after acquiring an additional 108,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,866,000 after purchasing an additional 663,871 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,222,000 after purchasing an additional 442,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 860,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BECN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BECN opened at $55.79 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.