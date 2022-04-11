Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys 177,373 Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,373 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of vTv Therapeutics worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 282,008 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTVT stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -1.59.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VTVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

