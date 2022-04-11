Cim Investment Management Inc. Makes New $311,000 Investment in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VVNT opened at $5.68 on Monday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VVNT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

