Cim Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after buying an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after acquiring an additional 146,873 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Semtech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $60.72 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,938 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.