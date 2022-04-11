Cim Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after buying an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after acquiring an additional 146,873 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Semtech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SMTC stock opened at $60.72 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38.
In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,938 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
